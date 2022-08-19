Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Sports Summary [Image 6 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Sports Summary

    PHILIPPINES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Graphic highlighting host nation outreach events in Puerto Princesa, Philippines during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 19:51
    Photo ID: 7381110
    VIRIN: 220819-N-NC885-1002
    Resolution: 4050x2701
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 Sports Summary [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2022 HADR Summary
    Pacific Partnership 2022 Optometry Summary
    Pacific Partnership 2022 Dental Summary
    Pacific Partnership 2022 Veterinary Summary
    Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Summary
    Pacific Partnership 2022 Sports Summary
    Pacific Partnership 2022 Band Summary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Philippines
    USNS Mercy
    Navy Partnerships
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT