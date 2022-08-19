Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Summary

Graphic highlighting surgical procedures conducted aboard Military Sealift Command Hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in Puerto Princesa, Philippines during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

