Graphic highlighting surgical procedures conducted aboard Military Sealift Command Hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in Puerto Princesa, Philippines during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2022 19:53
|Photo ID:
|7381100
|VIRIN:
|220819-N-AU520-1005
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Summary [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
