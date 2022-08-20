Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS [Image 9 of 12]

    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Tactical air control party Airmen with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct covert ground surveillance operations in The Sawtooth National Forest, Idaho, August 20, 2022. These tactical training maneuvers ensure effective communication in deployed locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.21.2022 13:38
    Photo ID: 7380835
    VIRIN: 220820-Z-VT588-0190
    Resolution: 3603x5415
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS
    Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    surveillance
    usaf
    asos
    124th
    idang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT