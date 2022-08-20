Woodland Surveillance with the ASOS

Tactical air control party Airmen with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct covert ground surveillance operations in The Sawtooth National Forest, Idaho, August 20, 2022. These tactical training maneuvers ensure effective communication in deployed locations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
