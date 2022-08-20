220821-N-XN177-1070 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 21, 2022) – Sailors stand watch in central control station aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 21, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.21.2022 10:48 Photo ID: 7380704 VIRIN: 220821-N-XN177-1070 Resolution: 3709x2473 Size: 1.52 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Life Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.