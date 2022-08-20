Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Life Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 4 of 10]

    Daily Life Aboard USS Tripoli

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220821-N-XN177-1047 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 21, 2022) – Machinist’s Mate Fireman Esmie Lacayo Clark, from Roatan, Honduras, checks readings on a diesel generator aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 21, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Life Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA
    Amphibious Assault
    USS Tripoli

