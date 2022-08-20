Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Day 1 [Image 5 of 5]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Day 1

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Spc. Albert Juarez 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 20, 2022) Team Canada and Team Army shake hands following wheelchair rugby at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service member and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Albert Juarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 20:09
    Photo ID: 7380454
    VIRIN: 220820-A-UR152-1047
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Day 1 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Albert Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Day 1
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Day 1
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Day 1
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Day 1
    2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Day 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT