2022 DoD Warrior Games Wheelchair Rugby Day 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 20, 2022) Team Canada and Team Army compete in wheelchair rugby at the 2022 DoD Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service member and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Albert Juarez)

