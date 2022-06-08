Soldiers with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and with the Brazilian army RECON and Sniper teams rehearse tactical movements before utilizing their skills out in the box at the Joint Readiness Training Center August 8, 2022.

During this month-long training, our Soldiers will conduct large-scale combat operations against a near-peer threat with multi-domain capabilities.

This rotation will provide 3BCT the opportunity to conduct training alongside units from the Brazilian Army in efforts to enhance our professional partnerships and mutual readiness.

As a member of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), It is imperative that the Rakkasans maintain the highest level of readiness for the moment we are called to defend our nation's freedoms.

America's security depends on units like ours. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 20:05 Photo ID: 7380446 VIRIN: 220806-A-ZY466-853 Resolution: 2048x1386 Size: 1.42 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rehearsals [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.