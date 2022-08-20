Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Kyler Hembree 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army squads under FORSCOM (Forces Command) compete for the title of “Best Squad” during a head-to-head competition at the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022. Sgt. Maj. Antonio Leonvega, the Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of the competition, gives the winners watches. On Day 6 of the competition Soldiers prepare to leave Fort Hood. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kyler Hembree)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    BestSquadCompetition
    BestSquad22
    FORSCOMBSC22
    IAMFORSCOM

