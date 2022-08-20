U.S. Army squads under FORSCOM (Forces Command) compete for the title of “Best Squad” during a head-to-head competition at the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022. Soldiers begin to load into the bus that will take them to the airport. On Day 6 of the competition Soldiers prepare to leave Fort Hood. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kyler Hembree)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 13:56 Photo ID: 7380300 VIRIN: 220820-A-ES171-842 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 18.04 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.