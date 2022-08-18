Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 4 of 5]

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Kyler Hembree 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army squads under FORSCOM (Forces Command) compete for the title of “Best Squad” during a head-to-head competition at the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022. Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Rodriguez, representing the XVIII Airborne Corps, uses his map to assist him in navigation. On Day 4 of the competition Soldiers underwent an individual Land Navigation assessment. The Army is the best trained, best equipped, and most skilled fighting force in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kyler Hembree)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 13:51
    Photo ID: 7380297
    VIRIN: 220818-A-ES171-502
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 29.1 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    BestSquadCompetition
    BestSquad22
    FORSCOMBSC22
    IAMFORSCOM

