U.S. Army squads under FORSCOM (Forces Command) compete for the title of “Best Squad” during a head-to-head competition at the FORSCOM Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022. Staff Sgt. Eloy Huertas, representing I Corps, ties his boots and organizes his gear. On Day 4 of the competition Soldiers underwent an individual Land Navigation assessment. The Army is the best trained, best equipped, and most skilled fighting force in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Kyler Hembree)

