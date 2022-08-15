1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment Soldiers return from Germany deployment

Families of the Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, welcome home their Soldiers with signs and music during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 16, 2022. The ceremony was held at Newman Gym to mark the redeployment of the brigade after a six-month deployment to Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

