    1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment Soldiers return from Germany deployment [Image 8 of 9]

    1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment Soldiers return from Germany deployment

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    2nd Lt. Kory Forsell, an armor officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses with his family during one of several welcome home ceremonies at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug. 16, 2022. The 1st ABCT Soldiers deployed to Germany in support of NATO allies to deter Russian aggression while also supporting a range of other requirements in the area. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rakeem Carter, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team)

