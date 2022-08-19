U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, left, greets Pfc. Corine Hamilton after field practice for Team Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida, during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Aug. 19, 2022. The DoD Warrior Games will be conducted on August 19 – 28, hosted by the U.S. Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. P.J. Siquig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 09:20 Photo ID: 7380212 VIRIN: 220819-A-IW429-1190 Resolution: 5807x4174 Size: 3.92 MB Location: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Warrior Games [Image 19 of 19], by CPL P.J. Siquig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.