    2022 Warrior Games [Image 12 of 19]

    2022 Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. P.J. Siquig 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, left, shakes hand with Pfc. Darnell Boynton after field practice for Team Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida, during the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games, Aug. 19, 2022. The DoD Warrior Games will be conducted on August 19 – 28, hosted by the U.S. Army at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are joined in competition by athletes with the Canadian Soldier On organization for a variety of adaptive sports ranging from archery to wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. P.J. Siquig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 09:19
    Photo ID: 7380209
    VIRIN: 220819-A-IW429-1172
    Resolution: 4989x3310
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Warrior Games [Image 19 of 19], by CPL P.J. Siquig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #warriorgames2022 #warriorgames #DoDWarriorGames22 #ARCP #adaptivesports #WG22

