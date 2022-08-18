Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201 [Image 1 of 4]

    Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Members from the Italian Air Force currently stationed at Niamey, Nigerien Air Base 101, Niger, drop off cargo, at Nigerien Air Base 201, August 18, 2022. Along with the U.S., France, and Germany, Italy is an invited guest of the government of Niger, each with their own strategic objectives. The Italian presence at AB 101 provides an opportunity for Nigerien and Italian forces to train and work side-by-side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 03:38
    Photo ID: 7380114
    VIRIN: 220818-F-IT949-1045
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201
    Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201
    Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201
    Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT