Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Members from the Italian Air Force currently stationed at Niamey, Nigerien Air Base 101, Niger, drop off cargo, at Nigerien Air Base 201, August 18, 2022. Along with the U.S., France, and Germany, Italy is an invited guest of the government of Niger, each with their own strategic objectives. The Italian presence at AB 101 provides an opportunity for Nigerien and Italian forces to train and work side-by-side. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

