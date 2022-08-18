Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Forces Armées Nigériennes (FAN) Capt. Badage Oumarou, commander of Nigerien Air Base 201, waits to greet members of the Italian Air Force currently stationed at Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey, after they land at AB 201, August 18, 2022. The Department of Defense, working through U.S. Africa Command, partners with the Government of Niger to bolster and maintain its ability to provide for the security and safety of Nigeriens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

