    Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201 [Image 3 of 4]

    Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger - Forces Armées Nigériennes (FAN) Capt. Badage Oumarou, commander of Nigerien Air Base 201, waits to greet members of the Italian Air Force currently stationed at Nigerien Air Base 101 in Niamey, after they land at AB 201, August 18, 2022. The Department of Defense, working through U.S. Africa Command, partners with the Government of Niger to bolster and maintain its ability to provide for the security and safety of Nigeriens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 03:39
    Photo ID: 7380116
    VIRIN: 220818-F-IT949-1138
    Resolution: 5550x3718
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Air Force drops cargo off at AB 201 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

