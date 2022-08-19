Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-E at USAG Ansbach Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    IMCOM-E at USAG Ansbach Change of Command

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Tommy Mize, regional director, Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, speaks at the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach change of command ceremony on Katterbach Kaserne, Aug. 19, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 02:28
