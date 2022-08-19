Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Ansbach Change of Command

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Jonathan Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Col. Aaron Dixon assumes command of U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach as he recieves the unit colors from Tommy Mize, regional director, Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe, in a ceremony on Katterbach Kaserne, Aug. 19, 2022.

    This work, USAG Ansbach Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by Jonathan Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Hometown In Europe

