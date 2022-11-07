Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Flight Deck [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Flight Deck

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220711-N-NY362-2029 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 11, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Derek Agin, from Harrisburg, Illinois, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, holds an engine hose on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro

