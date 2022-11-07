220711-N-NY362-2029 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 11, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Derek Agin, from Harrisburg, Illinois, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, holds an engine hose on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.20.2022 03:07 Photo ID: 7380080 VIRIN: 220711-N-NY362-2029 Resolution: 1000x736 Size: 678.2 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Flight Deck [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.