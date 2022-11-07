USS Antietam (CG 54) Flight Deck

220711-N-NY362-2013 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 11, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, lands on the flight deck aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/ Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

