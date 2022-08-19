Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transfers an individual to awaiting EMS at Ellington Field, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022. The helicopter crew medevaced the individual from a towing vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas after he started experiencing symptoms of light-headedness and a loss of motor skills. (U.S. Coast Guard photos courtesy, Air Station Houston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 20:11
    Photo ID: 7379798
    VIRIN: 220819-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    coast guard
    helicopter
    EMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT