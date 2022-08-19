Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transfers an individual to awaiting EMS at Ellington Field, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022. The helicopter crew medevaced the individual from a towing vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas after he started experiencing symptoms of light-headedness and a loss of motor skills. (U.S. Coast Guard photos courtesy, Air Station Houston)
|08.19.2022
|08.19.2022 20:11
|7379797
|220819-G-G0108-1001
|4032x3024
|1.06 MB
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|1
|0
