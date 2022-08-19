Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew transfers an individual to awaiting EMS at Ellington Field, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022. The helicopter crew medevaced the individual from a towing vessel 80 miles offshore Galveston, Texas after he started experiencing symptoms of light-headedness and a loss of motor skills. (U.S. Coast Guard photos courtesy, Air Station Houston)

