    SSBN VERTREP [Image 3 of 4]

    SSBN VERTREP

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    220802-N-N0869-1002

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2022) A U.S. Marine MV-22 Osprey rotary-wing aircraft delivers supplies to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) during a vertical replenishment at sea. Henry M. Jackson is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2018
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7379762
    VIRIN: 220802-N-N0869-1002
    Resolution: 2449x1632
    Size: 281.63 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    Ohio-Class Submarines work with USAF and USMC during VERTREP

    STRATCOM
    Henry M. Jackson
    COMSUBGRU 9

