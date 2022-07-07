SSBN VERTREP

220707-N-N0869-1002
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Wildcats” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, delivers supplies to the ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) during a vertical replenishment at sea. Alabama is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)
|07.07.2022
|08.19.2022 19:04
