SSBN VERTREP

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Wildcats” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, delivers supplies to the ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) during a vertical replenishment at sea. Alabama is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 07.07.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022