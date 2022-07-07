Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSBN VERTREP

    SSBN VERTREP

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    220707-N-N0869-1002
    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 7, 2022) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the "Wildcats" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, delivers supplies to the ballistic missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) during a vertical replenishment at sea. Alabama is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Ohio-Class Submarines work with USAF and USMC during VERTREP

    Nevada
    STRATCOM
    COMSUBGRU 9

