2022 DoD Warrior Games Family and Friends

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Athletes, families, and friends participating in the 2022 DoD Warrior Games attend the Warrior Games Friends and Family Welcome Event hosted by the Fisher House Foundation and Amazon Web Services at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, August 16, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

