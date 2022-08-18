Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Family and Friends [Image 46 of 47]

    2022 DoD Warrior Games Family and Friends

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    DoD Warrior Games

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) Athletes, families, and friends participating in the 2022 DoD Warrior Games attend the Warrior Games Friends and Family Welcome Event hosted by the Fisher House Foundation and Amazon Web Services at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, August 16, 2022. The Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa Trafton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:50
    Photo ID: 7379753
    VIRIN: 220818-N-JQ001-034
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoD Warrior Games Family and Friends [Image 47 of 47], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

