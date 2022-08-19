A Nellis Airman shows off her blue-stained hand after a color fun run put on by the 99th Force Support Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 19, 2022. The 99th Air Base Wing provides installation support for more than 10,000 personnel assigned to Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, and the Nevada Test & Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:06 Photo ID: 7379698 VIRIN: 220819-F-YO028-1168 Resolution: 5081x3381 Size: 5.35 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nellis hosts 5K color fun run [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.