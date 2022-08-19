Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nellis hosts 5K color fun run

    Nellis hosts 5K color fun run

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Nellis Airman participates in a 5K color fun run put on by the 99th Force Support Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, August 19, 2022. The 99 FSS oversees military and civilian personnel support, education services, enlisted professional education, and family support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 18:06
    Photo ID: 7379690
    VIRIN: 220819-F-YO028-1065
    Resolution: 4149x2761
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nellis hosts 5K color fun run, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    fun run
    Nellis AFB
    run
    PT
    99ABW
    99th Force Support Squadron
    color run
    99FSS

