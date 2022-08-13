Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12-Mile Ruck | CST 2022 [Image 21 of 23]

    12-Mile Ruck | CST 2022

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets of 11th Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete the 12-mile foot march during Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Ky., August 13, 2022. The 12 mile foot march is the final event Cadets must complete as a graduation requirement for CST. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 14:26
    Photo ID: 7378875
    VIRIN: 220813-A-PG511-431
    Resolution: 1975x1317
    Size: 369.79 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12-Mile Ruck | CST 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    USACC
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST2022
    11th Regiment Advanced Camp

