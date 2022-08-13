Cadets of 11th Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete the 12-mile foot march during Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Ky., August 13, 2022. The 12 mile foot march is the final event Cadets must complete as a graduation requirement for CST. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 14:26 Photo ID: 7378876 VIRIN: 220813-A-PG511-519 Resolution: 2274x1516 Size: 350.98 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12-Mile Ruck | CST 2022 [Image 23 of 23], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.