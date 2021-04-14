Commander Kevin “KK” Kahl, a native of Sylvania, Ohio, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in May of 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and History. After completing primary flight training with Training Squadron TWENTY-SEVEN (VT-27), he earned his wings and was designated a naval aviator with Helicopter Training Squadron EIGHTEEN (HT-18) in June of 2006.



Following Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) training with Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light FOUR ZERO (HSL-40), Commander Kahl reported to the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light FOUR SIX (HSL-46) at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida. He served as Detachment Administration Officer for Detachment ONE while completing a Counter-Narco Terrorism deployment to the eastern Pacific Ocean aboard USS DEWERT (FFG-45). He completed a second exercise and deployment cycle as Detachment Maintenance Officer aboard USS PHILIPPINE SEA (CG-58) for JOINT WARRIOR 09-1 and he returned to USS DEWERT for counter-piracy operations in support of CTF-151. While assigned to HSL-46, Commander Kahl was designated a Helicopter Aircraft Commander, Functional Check Pilot, and Night Vision Goggle Instructor Pilot.



In December 2010, Commander Kahl reported to the “Red Knights” of Training Squadron THREE (VT-3) at Naval Air Station Whiting Field (NASWF) in Milton, FL, instructing primary flight training in the T-6B Texan II. He served as Administration Department Head, Instrument Flight Standardization Officer, and the Training Air Wing FIVE (TW-5) NATOPS Officer. He also served as a Standardization Flight Instructor with the TW-5 Fixed Wing Instructor Training Unit and the Senior Functional Check Pilot for the T-6B. In September 2013, he earned a Masters of Business Administration from the US Naval Postgraduate School.



In November 2013, Commander Kahl reported to USS NIMITZ (CVN-68), in Everett, Washington, where he served as an Assistant Air Operations Officer and Air Transfer Officer. During this tour he also earned his Officer of the Deck (Underway) qualification and completed Joint Professional Military Education (JPME) Phase I. In October of 2014, Commander Kahl was selected for transition to the Full Time Support (FTS) community.



In June 2015, Commander Kahl reported to the “Doerbirds” of Training Squadron TWO (VT-2) at NASWF. He served as a T-6B Standardization Instructor Pilot, Reserve Department Head, Administration Department Head, Training Department Head, and he finished his tour as the Operations Officer. While serving as Operations Officer, VT-2 excelled as the top producing training squadron in Naval Aviation for two years (2016-2017). Commander Kahl holds every flight qualification available in the T-6B Texan II.



In July 2018, Commander Kahl reported to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Directorate for Strategy, Plans, and Policy (J-5) in Washington, DC, where he served as the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Director, Joint Strategic Planning and he previously served as an action officer with the Joint Operational War Plans Division, Posture Branch.



Commander Kahl is currently serving as the Executive Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Phoenix.



Commander Kahl has accumulated more than 3,400 military flight hours in the T-34C, TH-57B/C, SH-60B, and T-6B. His personal awards include an Air Medal (Strike/Flight), the Navy Commendation Medal (2), the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (2), and numerous service, campaign, and unit ribbons.

