Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Medical Research Center Recognizes Summer 2022 Interns [Image 3 of 4]

    Naval Medical Research Center Recognizes Summer 2022 Interns

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Sidney Hinds 

    Naval Medical Research Center

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 12, 2022) Daniel Coile, an intern with the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program, explains findings from a research poster to Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) staff. Interns from NMRC and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research presented on research they participated in at an annual joint STEM Expo poster session, which marked the final day of the summer program. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 09:50
    Photo ID: 7378228
    VIRIN: 220812-N-KT630-0017
    Resolution: 5665x4046
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Research Center Recognizes Summer 2022 Interns [Image 4 of 4], by Sidney Hinds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Medical Research Center Recognizes Summer 2022 Interns
    Naval Medical Research Center Recognizes Summer 2022 Interns
    Naval Medical Research Center Recognizes Summer 2022 Interns
    Naval Medical Research Center Recognizes Summer 2022 Interns

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navymedecine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT