Naval Medical Research Center Recognizes Summer 2022 Interns

SILVER SPRING, Md. (Aug. 12, 2022) Katie Ripley (right), an intern with the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program explains findings from a research poster to Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) staff. Interns from NMRC and Walter Reed Army Institute of Research presented on research they participated in at an annual joint STEM Expo Poster Session, which marked the final day of the summer program. (U.S. Navy photo by Sidney Hinds/Released)

