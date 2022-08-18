Robert L. White, business director, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) speaks during a memorial service for Robert S. Frank August 18, 2022. Flank joined the Design and Construction 4 team at NAVFAC EURAFCENT as an architect.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2022 08:16
|Photo ID:
|7378107
|VIRIN:
|220818-N-LV363-032
|Resolution:
|3655x2506
|Size:
|630.32 KB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Service For Robert S. Frank [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
