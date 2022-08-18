Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. Matthew Williams, executive officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) speaks during a memorial service for Robert S. Frank August 18, 2022. Flank joined the Design and Construction 4 team at NAVFAC EURAFCENT as an architect.

