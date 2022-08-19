Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange

Col. Peter Fiorentino, a Massachusetts National Guardsman and commander of the 51st Troop Command, delivers gifts to U.S. and partner nation leaders at the close of the exercise “Regional Cooperation 22” Aug. 19, 2022, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. RC 22 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

