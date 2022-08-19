Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange [Image 20 of 24]

    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange

    DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN

    08.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    Col. Peter Fiorentino, a Massachusetts National Guardsman and commander of the 51st Troop Command, delivers gifts to U.S. and partner nation leaders at the close of the exercise “Regional Cooperation 22” Aug. 19, 2022, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. RC 22 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 07:12
    Photo ID: 7378017
    VIRIN: 220819-Z-SM601-1025
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: DUSHANBE, TJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange
    Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    RegionalCOOPERATION22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT