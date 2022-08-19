U.S. and partner nations exchange gifts at the close of the exercise “Regional Cooperation 22” Aug. 19, 2022, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. RC 22 is an annual, multi-national U.S. Central Command-sponsored exercise conducted by U.S. forces in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 07:12 Photo ID: 7378003 VIRIN: 220819-Z-SM601-1019 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 4.1 MB Location: DUSHANBE, TJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Regional Cooperation 22 closes in Tajikistan with gift exchange [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.