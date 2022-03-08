Navy Counselor 1st Class Pedro A. Samame Receives A Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) presents Navy Counselor 1st Class Pedro A. Samame, from Lima, Peru, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his outstanding performance of his duties August 3, 2022. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa.

Date Taken: 08.03.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 Location: NAPLES, IT