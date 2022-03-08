Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Counselor 1st Class Pedro A. Samame Receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.03.2022

    Photo by Andrew Taylor 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) presents Navy Counselor 1st Class Pedro A. Samame, from Lima, Peru, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his outstanding performance of his duties August 3, 2022. NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Central Asia and Africa.

    This work, Navy Counselor 1st Class Pedro A. Samame Receives Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal [Image 2 of 2], by Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Counselor
    NAM
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT

