    Native Fury 22 Convoy Arrives [Image 10 of 10]

    Native Fury 22 Convoy Arrives

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A convoy of U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Theater Sustainment Command, arrives at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2022, during Exercise NATIVE FURY 22. In its 8th iteration, NF 22 is a biennial MARCENT-led exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Pre-Positioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 01:42
    Photo ID: 7377745
    VIRIN: 220816-F-WH833-1087
    Resolution: 3058x1720
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native Fury 22 Convoy Arrives [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    USCENTCOM
    ARCENT
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    NATIVEFURY22

