Native Fury 22 Convoy Arrives

A convoy of U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Theater Sustainment Command, arrives at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 16, 2022, during Exercise NATIVE FURY 22. In its 8th iteration, NF 22 is a biennial MARCENT-led exercise focused on the demonstration of the rapid offload and integration of a Maritime Pre-Positioned Force in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of regional security, crisis response, and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

