    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The 25th Infantry Division Nui Ha'a Koa demonstrates Ha'a at the Mana O Ke Koa “Spirit of the Warrior” civilian community service award ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, on Aug. 18, 2022. The MOKK civilian community service award honors individuals who are community leaders that have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Christopher Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    community service
    civilian
    award ceremony
    USARPAC
    Mana O Ke Koa

