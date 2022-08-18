Mana O Ke Koa Award Ceremony

From left to right, Gen. Charles A. Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific commanding general; Domingo Los Banos representing the late Roberto Los Banos, 2020 Mana O Ke Koa “Spirit of the Warrior” award recipient; retired Maj. Gen. Robert G. F. Lee, 2021 MOKK award recipient; retired Gen. David Bramlett, 2022 MOKK award recipient; and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, U. S. Army Pacific senior enlisted advisor, pose for a photo Aug. 18 during the MOKK award ceremony held at Historic Palm Circle, Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. The MOKK civilian community service award honors individuals who are community leaders that have distinguished themselves by their support to Soldiers, their families, and the Army community in the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Christopher Smith)

