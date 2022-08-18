Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMGR-152 Supports VMFA-121 and the 31st MEU with Aerial Refueling [Image 11 of 12]

    VMGR-152 Supports VMFA-121 and the 31st MEU with Aerial Refueling

    JAPAN

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Marty 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II’s assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 participate in an aerial refueling mission with a KC-130J Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 during a 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Certification Exercise over the East China Sea, Aug. 18, 2022. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli amphibious ready group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 01:02
    Photo ID: 7377712
    VIRIN: 220818-M-GV442-358
    Resolution: 3906x2604
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMGR-152 Supports VMFA-121 and the 31st MEU with Aerial Refueling [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    KC-130J
    31st MEU
    Certex
    F-35B Lightning II
    USMC NEWS
    INDOPACOM

