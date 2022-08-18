VMGR-152 Supports VMFA-121 and the 31st MEU with Aerial Refueling

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II’s assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121 participate in an aerial refueling mission during a 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Certification Exercise over the East China Sea, Aug. 18, 2022. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the Tripoli amphibious ready group in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

