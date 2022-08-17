Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacDill pilots celebrate after final flight [Image 1 of 4]

    MacDill pilots celebrate after final flight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Curtis Dejaco, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, braces himself from a bucket of ice water after completing his final flight with the squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 17, 2022. A "fini-flight" is a traditional celebratory flight among Air Force aviators which marks the last time a pilots flies with an assigned unit or aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 21:53
    Photo ID: 7377632
    VIRIN: 220817-F-TE518-1001
    Resolution: 6920x4616
    Size: 30.15 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill pilots celebrate after final flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MacDill pilots celebrate after final flight
    MacDill pilots celebrate after final flight
    MacDill pilots celebrate after final flight
    MacDill pilots celebrate after final flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pilot
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-135
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT