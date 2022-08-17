U.S. Air Force Maj. Curtis Dejaco, 50th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, braces himself from a bucket of ice water after completing his final flight with the squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 17, 2022. A "fini-flight" is a traditional celebratory flight among Air Force aviators which marks the last time a pilots flies with an assigned unit or aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 21:53 Photo ID: 7377632 VIRIN: 220817-F-TE518-1001 Resolution: 6920x4616 Size: 30.15 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill pilots celebrate after final flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.