U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Dunne, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, is showered by ice water from a wingman after completing his final flight with the squadron at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 17, 2022. A "fini-flight" is a traditional celebratory flight among Air Force aviators which marks the last time a pilot flies with an assigned unit or aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 21:53
|Photo ID:
|7377635
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-TE518-1007
|Resolution:
|7381x4923
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill pilots celebrate after final flight [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
